Dry Canyon Village, Redmond’s Largest Mixed-Use Development, Now Open

(Photo | Courtesy of Windermere Central Oregon)

Windermere Central Oregon Announces that First Model Homes are Now Available for Public Viewing

After nearly five years in development, Windermere Central Oregon brokers are now leading model home tours in Dry Canyon Village — the largest mixed-use project in Redmond’s history. This age-restricted development includes 131 single-family homes, 38 duplex-style homes and a commercial space located on the neighborhood’s north side.

The development’s first phase consists of 63 available home sites. Buyers can choose between 12 different floor plans, ranging from 1,331 square feet to 2,107 square feet, with homes priced between $380,000 and $750,000. Builders will complete the duplex units during phase two before moving on to the remaining single-family homes. With four total phases planned, the development is expected to sell out within three years.

Dry Canyon Village sits on 40 acres of land that was once a family-owned dairy. Today, the neighborhood makes full use of Central Oregon’s unique landscape by offering unobstructed views of Mt. Bachelor and Mt. Hood, alongside views of Smith Rock State Park. A large community center sits at the center of the neighborhood and features an outdoor pickleball court, an indoor lap pool and a yoga studio that will offer classes to community members.

Nestled throughout the neighborhood are eight pocket parks and one four-acre city park. A four-mile network of walking and bicycle trails connects these green spaces and links the community with Redmond’s larger Dry Canyon Park, which follows a natural dry canyon formation through the city.

With a lack of age-restricted neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Dry Canyon Village will meet a growing need for retirement and vacation housing.

“COVID is causing people to relocate faster than ever. People from the Bay Area, Seattle and Portland want to live in Central Oregon because of the lifestyle it offers active retirees,” said John Ropp, principal broker with Windermere Central Oregon. “Redmond is becoming an increasingly attractive destination, especially as people are priced out of the Bend market. As Dry Canyon Village fills up, we expect to see 50 percent of our buyers coming from the local area, and the other 50 percent coming from out of state.”

Dry Canyon Village is open to buyers older than 55 who will use the home as their primary residence or as a vacation property. Units cannot be used as short-term rentals but can be leased by someone who is older than or on a long-basis.

windermere.com