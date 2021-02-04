Duke Warner Trend Report

(Graph | Courtesy of Duke Warner Realty)

The New Year has arrived in Central Oregon, and the real estate market remains in extremely high demand, regardless of the winter temperatures, which will typically indicate a slower-paced real estate environment. The real estate trends continue to escalate due to many homebuyer’s abilities for remote working where many are able to upscale their lifestyle as compared to urban metropolitan areas. In our monthly Trend Reports, we offer valuable insights by reviewing last month’s market activity. This information can be a beneficial resource for any upcoming or changing trends we might see as we begin the new year.

January 1 Inventory and December Activity

With 109 active listings as of January 1, somewhat above the lowest we have seen in the last few months, the Bend market increased only slightly in available listings on the market. Homes continue to sell at a rapid pace, leaving homebuyers empty-handed and ready to buy on the spot. Now would be an excellent time for a homeowner who might otherwise wait until spring to list a home for sale. Both Bend and Redmond’s current listings are far fewer than previous months and those currently listed will not stick around for long. Redmond’s active listings, as of January 1, showed only 65 homes overall. As we gear up for the winter, we see the combined active listings for Central Oregon at 219 homes.

December numbers for the Redmond market shows us 105 homes sold, 68 new homes on the market, and 92 homes pending. The bulk of active homes on Redmond’s market were in the $325,100-$425,000 price range, showing 24. The $225,000-$325,000 had two active listings, the $425,000-$525,000 range had 17 active listings and the $525,000 and up price range showed 21 active listings.

For Bend, the numbers in December continued to illustrate a market with low inventory. There was only one active listing in the $225,000-$325,000 range, nine in the $325,100-$425,000 range, 11 in the $425,100-$525,000 range and eight in the $525,100-$625,000 price range. The $625,000-$725,000 had 13 active listings, the $725,000-$825,000 had nine actives and the $825,000-$925,000 showed nine active homes listed. As you can see from our Market Trend Report, there was an increase in homes available in the higher price ranges, showing 49 homes in the $925,100-and-up price range. For Central Oregon overall, the supply and demand are not equally matched as more out-of-state buyers eagerly attempt to relocate to our beautiful area. It truly is an unmatched seller’s market for those homeowners considering selling their property for top value.

Sold and Pending Listings

Bend had 268 pending homes in October and 147 in December. These numbers showcase the need for more listings to keep up with the demand to buy a new home in Central Oregon. For sold listings, there were 250 in October and 215 in December. In Redmond, we saw 142 sold in October and 105 in December. History in the making as we continue to see real estate needs escalating in the Bend and Redmond real estate market!

Looking Ahead

