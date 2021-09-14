Five Tips for Keeping School Kids Healthy & More from St. Charles Health System

(Photo | Courtesy of St. Charles Healthcare System)

Central Oregon children are heading back to class just as pediatric COVID-19 cases are surging. Here are some easy things parents can do to protect students, according to St. Charles pediatric physicians.

Read more here: stcharleshealthcare.org/news/5-tips-keeping-kids-healthy-school-year .

St. Charles awards $65K to nonprofits

By collaborating with other nonprofits in the area, the health system aims to support initiatives that address community needs and improve the overall health of Central Oregon.

Learn more here: stcharleshealthcare.org/news/st-charles-awards-central-oregon-nonprofits-more-65k-grants .

Next Doc Talk: Variants and vaccines

Please join us (virtually) as St. Charles’ infectious disease expert, Dr. Cynthia Maree, discusses the Delta variant, breakthrough cases, vaccine developments and more. Click here for more information: stcharleshealthcare.org/doc-talks .

A message from Joe Sluka

The spotlight has mostly moved on, but local businesses are still showing incredible support for our frontline caregivers. We are so grateful for each and every one of them.

Hear from Joe here: stcharleshealthcare.org/news/taking-moment-say-thanks .

Puppies and kittens!

To help our hard-working caregivers decompress, the Humane Society of Central Oregon recently set up its “Kissing Booth” outside of our Bend hospital. And rest assured, dear reader: cuddling ensued.

View the slideshow here: stcharleshealthcare.hrm.healthgrades.com .