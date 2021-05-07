How to Enhance Customer Service Online

As technology rapidly changes and online demands are increasing, most businesses are moving to eCommerce websites. Here an abstract interaction occurs online where customers and buyers exchange goods with little to no communication or relationship. On the one hand, this process is slick smooth and improving the commerce of many businesses worldwide, while on the other hand, customer care can get left on the back burner. eCommerce removes the need for in-person interactions with customers, which means getting excellent customer service can be challenging. Yet, it remains just as important and should be at the forefront of every business owner’s mind.

There are many ways to maintain and upkeep good quality customer service in your eCommerce business model. It is integral to follow these steps to ensure that your customers are getting a good quality service even when online.

Feedback

Face-to-face interactions are a thing of the past when it comes to eCommerce, which means you will lose out on the opportunity to ask your customers how their experience was. Furthermore, you are at the mercy of technology to provide a seamless and fulfilling experience for them, asking for feedback through a courtesy email or survey at the end of their shopping experience. It may not always be positive, but feedback is a meaningful way to keep on top of your customers’ needs and wants.

Free Shipping

One of the best ways to provide excellent customer service is to offer free shipping. This depends on where the order is going and how large it is, but it will often only cost you a few extra pounds and go a long way with your customers. Firstly, it might persuade them to make an order they were deliberating, and secondly, it will encourage them to revisit your site.

Be Available

Many customers appreciate the knowledge that if they need technical assistance, someone is there to assist them. Whether this is through a live chat or quick customer service email, being present with your customers can significantly improve the quality of their experience. You can look to the outsourced tech support if many of your customers are in other countries; this can help with time zones and tech issues. Furthermore, outsourcing tech support will enable experts to provide your customers with technical support on programs and systems they might find difficult to use. Doing this will save you time and increase customer care services significantly.

Actively Listen to Your Customers

To provide a holistic and improved service to your customers, one that meets their needs and improves their user experience, it is integral that you actively listen to their needs. So, if you find customers are having lots of problems, it is valuable to show them that you have heard and are responding accordingly. Showing empathy online is essential as it will remind customers that there are people behind the business model.

Customer service is still of the utmost importance, even if your business is solely eCommerce.