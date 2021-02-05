How to Improve Fleet Safety in 2021

If a reliable fleet is an essential part of your business, safety should be at the top of your priority list. Protecting your team and your transportation can save you time and money in both the short and long term.

With fewer accidents and more accountability, you can boost efficiency on the roads. And, your workforce will be happier when they know you care about their well-being.

Are you ready to enhance your processes and improve fleet safety in 2021? We have compiled a list of top tips to get you started:

Install Smart Cameras in Your Vehicles

Intelligent smart cameras will give you peace of mind that there is a visual record of any incident, regardless of who is at fault. Technology has improved in recent years, and some cameras come with built-in Artificial Intelligence features.

Do you wish you could coach your team in real-time? You can when you choose a smart camera. This invaluable feedback can also contribute to driver training. If an accident does occur, instant alerts will show you exactly what happened.

This means you won’t have to sit through hours of video footage, and you may even be able to provide valuable information to the police.

Use Electronic Driver Logs to Encourage Breaks

Driver error increases with lack of sleep, and drowsy driving was a contributing factor in nearly 100,000 traffic accidents in 2017, according to data collected by The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). In 2021, encourage your team to take regular breaks or share the driving while traveling long distances.

There are strategies you can use to monitor behaviors without having to take anyone’s word for it. Electronic driver logs will give you accurate information and alerts. With this system, you will be notified of driving time, sleep time, breaks, and violations.

This easy-to-use solution should come with a console for the dashboard and a software application for management.

Hire an Experienced Fleet Manager

If you don’t have a dedicated fleet manager, put this on your to-do list for 2021. The role of a fleet manager is to organize drivers, optimize the fleet, monitor performance, and ensure all vehicles are properly maintained.

As the size of your fleet grows, management will become a full-time job. Having one person accountable for decisions will streamline processes and improve the safety of your fleet.

Upgrade and Maintain Your Heavy Vehicles

A poorly maintained or aging fleet can increase the safety risk for your drivers and the general public. Innovations and technology have had an impact on fuel efficiency, reliability, and performance.

If you are in the market for a new truck, the safety features you should expect include automatic emergency braking, stability control, lane keep assistance, and automatic lights.

For those with existing heavy vehicles, don’t wait for a fault before fixing your fleet. Preventative maintenance can flag and prevent issues before they occur, saving money and reducing the risk of an accident.

Improving Your Fleet Safety in 2021

Make safety a priority in 2021, by optimizing your fleet and protecting your drivers. You can install smart cameras to record events and alert you of accidents moments after they happen.

Reduce accidents caused by drowsiness by encouraging breaks and implementing electronic driver logs. Hire an experienced fleet manager to oversee your fleet operations, and upgrade and maintain your vehicles to keep them running their best.

With these simple tips, you can save time and money in 2021, while improving fleet safety.