Personal Injury vs. Property Damage: What’s the Difference?

When you get involved in a car accident that causes injuries, your car is likely to get damaged as well. While you may qualify to pursue compensation for personal injuries and property damage, you may be surprised to learn that these two claims are different and may even need different attorneys.

Regardless of what a Texas auto accident has caused, experienced personal injury attorneys can help you demystify the process of pursuing compensation.

Difference between personal injury and property damage

Personal injury claims

Personal injury refers to bodily injuries. When a car accident causes bodily injury in Texas, you are entitled to compensation from the at-fault’s insurer. However, it is always advisable to work with experienced Houston personal injury attorneys when pursuing compensation for:

Medical expenses current and future

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

Permanent injuries and scarring

Death of a loved one

Of importance to understand is that personal injury claims only include the driver and other vehicle occupants. However, pets or other animals in the vehicle that sustain injuries or die are not included in a personal injury claim.

Additionally, if the accident involved an uninsured or underinsured driver, you can file a claim with your insurance carrier.

Property damage claims

As the name suggests, property damage claims are filed to seek compensation for damage caused to personal property after an accident where someone else is to blame. Typically, the damages may include:

Vehicle damage

Damage to items inside the car

Damage to property outside the car like houses, walls, and posts

Death and injury to pets

Besides the damages listed here, other expenses such as vehicle towing expenses and rental car costs can also be included when filing property damage claims or lawsuits.

Can one lawyer handle personal injury and property damage claims?

In most cases, personal injury lawyers may take your property damage case as well but may not work on the case themselves. Your lawyer may find another colleague specialized in property damage and have them work on your case on their behalf.

For that reason, it is imperative to let a team of reliable Houston personal injury attorneys evaluate your case before filing a claim. The right lawyers will help you determine whether you need more than one lawyer on your case.

Can I handle a personal injury or property damage claim on my own?

Once the fault is determined, the process of recovering compensation for injuries or property damage is straightforward and may not require an attorney. You may opt to settle it without legal counsel, especially if your injury or property damage is minor and there are no complications in your case.

However, in the event of a personal injury claim, you should not just decide to handle the claim yourself just because your injuries are invisible or appear insignificant. Instead, you need to undergo a thorough medical examination to ascertain that no injuries will show up and what seems minor will not later develop to something much more severe.

Hire a lawyer today

At Johnson Garcia LLP law firm, we understand the tremendous toll an injury can cause to a victim, and we want to lift the weight off your shoulders. We have some of the most skilled Houston personal injury attorneys with decades of experience representing Texas personal injury victims.

Irrespective of the type and the nature of your injuries, we can help you recover fair compensation for your damages. Our attorneys are available 24/7 and ready to speak with you.