Redmond HLC Celebrates Historic Preservation Month

Celebrate May, Historic Preservation Month, by participating in this year’s historic preservation activities. The Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission (HLC) has organized something for all ages: a coloring contest for those age ten and under; a photo contest for those over age 18; and two historic lectures for all ages. Contest guidelines and lecture details are available online at redmondoregon.gov/HLCevents.

“We are excited to still be able to put on activities, albeit virtually this year, that allow citizens to celebrate Historic Preservation Month. This year’s activities are intended to provide opportunities for citizens to showcase and learn about Redmond’s history,” said Kyle Roberts, Senior Planner and staff liaison to the Historic Landmarks Commission.

Two historic-focused lectures will be hosted online. On Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 6pm, Dr. Pat O’Grady from the University of Oregon will discuss the archaeology of the Redmond Caves. This presentation is hosted courtesy of the Deschutes County Library, Redmond Branch. The second lecture, From Canvas Tents to the Contemporary: An Overview of Redmond’s Historic Residential Architecture by Sarah Martin of SJM Cultural Resource Services, is slated for Thursday, May 27, at 6pm.

For those over age 18, there will be a month-long historic photo contest. Participants are invited to share a photo(s) considered part of Redmond’s history. Submissions will be reviewed, and finalists’ photos will be posted to the Historic Landmarks Commission’s facebook.com/RedmondHLC page. Prizes will be awarded to the top finalists.

Beginning May 1, children ten years old and under will have the opportunity to put their artistic skills to work by taking part in a coloring contest. Participants will create their own colorful renditions of the historic Redmond City Hall building. Submissions will be accepted until May 31. The top two entries will receive a gift.

To learn more about all the Redmond’s HLC Historic Preservation Month activities, or to download lecture links and contest guidelines, visit redmondoregon.gov/HLCevents. If you have questions, please contact Kyle Roberts, senior planner, at 541-923-7758 or kyle.roberts@redmondoregon.gov.

