The Center Foundation Presents Lean on Us as 2021 Virtual Professional Education Conference

(Image | Courtesy of The Center Foundation)

The Center Foundation, Central Oregon’s only nonprofit dedicated to providing sports medicine services to high school students, is excited to announce the return of its annual professional education conference. Lean on Us will focus on the evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation of shoulder and elbow injuries. This year’s conference will take place via a live virtual format on Saturday, April 24 in order to follow safety guidelines and expand to a national healthcare audience.

“Our mission at The Center Foundation is focused on health, safety and injury prevention, and one of the ways we work toward this goal is to increase awareness and advance education,” said Sonja Donohue, executive director of The Center Foundation. “Our annual professional education conference is an opportunity for healthcare professionals to collectively update their knowledge on common injuries and rehabilitation techniques.”

Lean on Us is designed for athletic trainers, physical therapists, occupational therapists and other healthcare professionals interested in orthopedics or sports medicine. A panel of experts will cover topics including acute, chronic and athletic shoulder and elbow injuries; surgical techniques and demonstrations; blood flow restriction training; and more. Attendees will gain knowledge surrounding the diagnosis and treatment of adult and pediatric shoulder and elbow injuries, operative and non-operative treatment options, the role of physical therapy in injury management and the most recent and relevant research in shoulder and elbow injury management. Faculty include orthopedic surgeons from The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research, and physical therapists from Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy.

“The shoulder and the elbow are complex joints that withstand a high amount of stress, which means these are some of the most common orthopedic injuries we see in patients of all ages and lifestyles,” said Dr. Timothy Bollom, an orthopedic surgeon and conference faculty member. “Providing comprehensive care using the latest advances in diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation is crucial to help patients reach their goals.”

Since 2007, The Center Foundation has delivered annual educational symposiums dedicated to updating the medical community’s collective knowledge. Programs are planned in accordance with the requirements and policies of the Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer (BOC) to provide continuing education credits for athletic trainers. The 2021 conference is hosted in partnership with Breg, the second-largest U.S. provider of sports medicine products and services that advance orthopedic care.

To learn more about the “Lean on Us” conference or to register, visit: centerfoundation.org/lean-on-us.

centerfoundation.org