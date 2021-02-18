The Environmental Center Announces Mountainfilm Raffle & More

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Support The Environmental Center by attending Mountainfilm on Tour in Bend (from the comfort of home)

First show: February 26 – March 1, 2021

Second show: March 5 – March 8, 2021

Tune in for the 18th annual screening of Mountainfilm on Tour, a fundraiser that supports our work. We’re offering two great programs for you to enjoy, featuring adventure-packed, culturally relevant documentary films that will inspire you to create a better world. You can tune in from Central Oregon or beyond, and watch the 90-minute program anytime during the three-day window. With lots of flexibility and incredible stories, we can’t wait to share this experience with you.

Get tickets here: envirocenter.org/tec-events/mountainfilm-on-tour

CHECK OUT THE RAFFLE!

Big news: Right now, the grand prizes are live on our raffle website. And we’re excited to share that this year, you can purchase raffle tickets only for the prizes you’d like to win. So calling all snow enthusiasts… these are for you.

DPS Foundation Skis – winner’s choice! Plus Dynafit Rotation Touring bindings, G3 Alpinist Skins and G3 Via Poles. Sponsored by Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective, Value $1,400.

Either a Voile ski or splitboard – winner’s choice! Sponsored by Mountain Supply, Value $840.

And if you’re not a snow enthusiast, don’t worry. We’re adding more prizes each day, featuring the best Central Oregon experiences, products and services.

View the raffle here: tec.eventgroovefundraising.com/mountainfilm

Garden Educator Network Virtual Event: Gardening With Students During COVID-19

Wednesday, March 10 at 2pm

Two local teachers will share how they continued garden-based learning virtually last spring and in-person this fall. Come with your pandemic-related questions and concerns. There will be time for Q&A and resource/idea sharing. Email Denise at denise@envirocenter.org to get the event link and to send in questions in advance. This event is virtual and will be recorded for those who cannot attend.

Forest Explorers: Winter Ecology

Wednesday outdoor program for 2nd- through 5th-grade students

There’s still space for students to join our final two winter ecology programs. We will explore different habitats, identify animal tracks, have fun with science — and of course, play in the snow. We will have your child(ren) in a stable learning pod of ten and will be following all COVID-19 guidelines.

Sign up here: envirocenter.org/forest-explorers-winter-ecology

Calling Local Businesses: Join the Strategic Energy Management Central Oregon Cohort

Improving energy efficiency is one of the easiest ways to reduce costs and your businesses’ impact on the environment. The Energy Trust of Oregon is accepting businesses into the Central Oregon Cohort of the Strategic Energy Management (SEM) Program in February. Through this program, your business will:

Achieve performance and milestone incentives

Build organizational resiliency and business continuity

Receive tailored coaching based on your site and organization

Additional program information can be found here. To participate, please contact Gerard O’Sullivan.

ACTIVIST CORNER

Oregon’s legislative session is underway and there are over a dozen waste-related bills that have been introduced. Here are two bills that we support:

Right to Repair (HB 2698): In a time of planned obsolescence where stuff is made to be broken, this bill will empower repair rather than disposal by requiring manufacturers to provide us with the tools and manuals we need to fix our broken things.

Modernizing Oregon’s Recycling System (HB 2065 / SB 582): Oregon has an outdated recycling system that leads to public confusion about what can and cannot be recycled, and consequently, high rates of contamination. The system also places too large a burden on local communities for the end-of-life costs of materials. This bill would finally apply extended producer responsibility principles to Oregon’s waste system and require producers to finance much of the cost of system improvements. The hearing for this bill is likely going to take place on Tuesday, February 23 at 1pm. You can submit testimony now or up to 24 hours after the hearing.

Learn more here: envirocenter.org/2021wastelegislation

OUR PICKS

Shabazz Larkin, ​Fragile Black Man — On exhibit at Scalehouse Gallery

Shabazz Larkin is an African American artist and author who explores societal issues of race, justice and religion. Shabazz is most known for his portraits that capture the beauty of resilience in black culture.

Blacks on the Frontier — February 23, 5:30pm

This talk will highlight the unique experiences of some of the few Blacks who, in the absence of larger communities of support, settled on Oregon’s frontier, and the lessons that can be learned from their example. Co-hosted by the Portland Audubon, the Rural Alliance for Diversity and Harney County Library.

Electric Vehicles, Rebates, the Climate and You — February 25, 1pm

If you have questions about electric vehicle ownership, available rebates or how electric vehicles (EVs) can help us reach our climate goals, then you won’t want to miss this webinar from Forth.

