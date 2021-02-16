The Most Common Dental Problems: Causes and Solutions

We all know how important our smiles are. They’re said to be our most noticeable feature. So, it makes sense that we want our smiles to be as attractive as possible. That alone is enough motivation for a lot of people to look after their teeth, but when you add the fact that there are so many possible dental issues that can arise without proper oral care? It’s a no brainer that we should be looking after our mouths. However, sometimes we don’t know how to do that. This can lead to various dental problems. A lot of the times, we don’t even know the causes, so how on earth can we find the solutions? That’s what this post is for. We’ll be talking you through the six most common dental problems, what could possibly cause them, and how to fix them and get your pearly whites sparkling again.

Dead tooth

A dead tooth is exactly what the name implies. Dead teeth are teeth that no longer receive a supply of blood. This can lead to discoloration and even pain in that specific tooth. Dead teeth can happen over time, or quickly. If it’s taken a while for your tooth to die, it’s likely due to the tooth decaying. Another cause is trauma to the tooth, such as something hitting your face, or having a fall. There are a few easily diagnosable dead tooth symptoms that should help you determine whether this is the problem. If treated quickly, it may be able to be restored using a root canal. If not, your dentist will likely recommend removing the tooth and replacing it with an implant.

Bad breath

Bad breath – or halitosis – is something that affects more people than you may think. If you’re constantly dealing with bad breath, it’s likely due to bacteria that is being produced in your mouth. There are various causes for this, but the most common ones are smoking, bad hygiene, and certain food types. These can all be solved quite easily. However, if you’re still struggling with bad breath after making the necessary changes, you should see a dentist. Until then, you can chew gum to help with your halitosis.

Broken tooth

A lot of people have broken their teeth. Often, this is due to chewing on something that’s too hard for your teeth to handle, which ends up breaking the tooth. Other times, it can be a freak accident. Someone bites down on something soft that they’ve eaten a hundred times before, and suddenly their tooth breaks. While this is something that can occur to anyone, it’s more likely to happen if your teeth haven’t been properly taken care of. There are various ways to fix this, from crowns to veneers to other, less popular methods. However, you will need to see a dentist so that they can advise you on which procedure will be best.

Cavities

Cavities work in a similar way to broken teeth. They can happen to anyone, but they tend to happen more to people with bad oral hygiene, or people who eat a lot of sugar. Sadly, if you find yourself constantly dealing with new cavities, you may need to start cutting sugar from your diet. Cavities can be filled in, or capped with a crown, just like a broken tooth.

Sensitivity

Picture this: you’re on holiday with your friends, sipping on an ice cold cocktail, when suddenly you feel an unbearable pain in your tooth. Most people have experienced tooth sensitivity on a least one occasion in their life, but for many people, it’s a regular occurrence. Teeth can be sensitive towards heat, cold, or both. The most common cause is worn down tooth enamel due to an excess of soda, fruit juice, or other food and drinks with high acidity. Of course, you should cut these out to prevent further damage and sensitivity. There are also certain brands of toothpaste designed specifically for sensitive teeth.

Dental disease

There are various dental diseases ranging in severity. While there are loads of things that factor into this, the main cause for getting a dental disease is poor oral hygiene. You need to make sure you’re brushing, flossing and rinsing as often as you should, as well as seeing your dentist on a regular basis. Depending on how serious your dental disease is, you may be able to get some over the counter medicine to fix it. If not, you’ll have to see a dentist so that they can prescribe the necessary antibiotics.