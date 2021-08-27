Top 5 games for a game night

Picture: https://unsplash.com/photos/CltI5xgDAs0

Are you organising a game night for your friends or family and feeling confused on how to go about it? A great host goes beyond just basic beverages, a good playlist and food. A great way to be prepared is by having some party games ready to entertain your guests. This article will give you ideas for which games you can choose for an epic night in.

Monopoly

Monopoly is one of the most famous games of all time and can be played as a board game. This board game consists of players rolling two six-sided dice to move around, to buy or trade properties and to develop those properties with hotels and houses. Players will then be collecting their rent from their opponents with the goal of owning the most properties and thereby being most successful. If you do not have Monopoly in your house, it is also possible to play Monopoly Megaways online at Pink Casino. It has been turned into an online format with similar features as the boardgame.

Czech Games Codenames

This game is great for groups of 4 to 10 players or more. It is a game which starts with dividing players into two different groups. The premise of the game is for the players to guess the cards which correspond to their agents’ codenames.

Cards Against Humanity

This card game is quite controversial and as it says on the box: ‘Cards Against Humanity is a party game for horrible people.’ So might be best to play this game with a group of open-minded and relaxed individuals who don’t take things too personally. Each round, one player asks a question from a black card, and everyone else answers with their funniest white card. It has some entertaining aspects and will work well for a group who has a high tolerance for inappropriate choices.

What do you meme?

This game will suit you and your group if you are all about memes and love a good laugh. Everyone will be dealt cards from a deck of potential captions. A judge will select a meme card to show the entire group. Everyone then needs to make an attempt to create the funniest meme by using one of the cards they have been dealt.

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game

If you are a die-hard follower of the Game of Thrones series or books, this board game will be perfect. You will get a chance of winning the Iron Throne yourself. This board game will need a good reading of the rules, since they can be a bit hectic and confusing at first, but once you get going, you will have a great time.