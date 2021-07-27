Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe teams with Upper Deschutes Watershed Council to Raise Funds for River Stewardship, Restoration

(Old Mill District river floaters | Photo by Matthew Lasala)

Tumalo Creek Will Donate $1 for Every Float Rube Rental to Help Fund Projects Along a Popular Stretch of the Deschutes River in Bend

Starting this summer, a local business that has long served Central Oregon paddlers and floaters has partnered with the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council (UDWC) to help fund restoration, education and stewardship projects along a popular stretch of the Deschutes River.

Located along the river in the northernmost section of the Old Mill District, Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe has vowed to donated $1 from each of their tube float rentals to the UDWC. The program began earlier this summer and will continue through future years.

Based on past and excepted numbers of floaters during the summer season, Tumalo Creek owner Geoff Frank expects this effort to raise more than $30,000 for the UDWC in 2021 alone.

“Bend is going to continue to grow, and that’s not going to stop anytime soon,” Frank said. “Partnership with the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council now, and having these conversations and funds, is critically important in making sure the Deschutes River remains a vibrant entity for the future of our area.”

Both Frank and UDWC Executive Director Kris Knight say the money raised through Tumalo Creek’s donation program will be used to fund clean-up, restoration and educational efforts that specifically target the summer’s most high-traffic section of the Deschutes River in Bend: from the Bill Healy Memorial Bridge north to First Street Rapids Park.

According to Knight, an estimated 200,000 people float that section of the Deschutes River each year. With numbers that high, Knight said there are impacts and it will take consistent and dedicated efforts to maintain and preserve clean, natural areas along the river and its banks.

“Loving that stretch of the river, (Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe) wants to give back and help out,” Knight said. “They recognize that when the Whitewater Park was built and people started renting tubes, it’s become beyond what people had imagined. For us, preserving this area is something we’ve been working on for almost 20 years with partners including the Old Mill District and Bend Park & Recreation District, and it’s something Geoff is interested in as far as giving back to the river and the community.”

Specifically, Knight said the funds raised will focus on three specific areas:

Restoration Work: The UDWC is planning a project that will improve and consolidate river access points within Riverbend Park, which they will achieve in 2022 alongside Bend Park & Recreation District.

Youth Education : The organization plans to further engage K-12 students in this area along the river, educating students and the community about maintaining a healthy watershed, etc. In a typical year, the UDWC works with 3,000 kids annually through this outreach.

River Stewardship: This involves river cleanup efforts like the UDWC’s 25 th Annual Deschutes River Cleanup Day on Saturday, July 31, from 10am to 1pm This year volunteers will be working to clean up the river at six different sites.

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe is one of the title sponsors for this year’s Deschutes River Cleanup. They’re joined by the Old Mill District, Bend Park & Recreation District, and the City of Bend.

“We have always definitely been river stewards,” said Frank. “We always teach the ‘leave no trace’ kind of ethic as we turn people on to rivers and other special places. We hope that as we do so, they’ll in turn care for the river, as well. That’s part of our message and the stewardship piece of our business.”

About Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe is a locally owned business that has been a cornerstone of Central Oregon paddling for 20-plus years. Located in the Old Mill District in Bend, right on the Deschutes River, this access to the river allows customers an immediate and stress-free experience to play on the water, test watercraft, or even rent a floating tube during the summer months. They also offer classes and tours for local as well as visitors to the area. Learn more about tumalocreek.com.

About the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council

Since 1996, the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council (UDWC) has worked to protect and restore the 2,000,000-acre upper Deschutes River watershed through collaborative projects in watershed restoration, monitoring and community awareness. With local support from landowners, ranchers, environmental interests, local citizens, and representatives from local governments and agencies, we lead cooperative, grass-roots efforts to improve watershed conditions. Learn more at upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org.

upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org • tumalocreek.com