Village Properties at Sunriver Now Offers Luxury & Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Village Properties at Sunriver (Village-Properties.com) a property management company (specializing in vacation rentals, long-term leasing and real estate), has announced that select rental properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Marriott International’s premium home rental offering additions provide guests, including more than 147 million members of its travel program Marriott Bonvoy, even more extraordinary options to choose from when booking travel from among its 30 hotel brands and more than 20,000 home rental properties around the world.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International will feature more than Village Properties at Sunriver’s listings consisting of homes, condos and suites, amenities including free access to the local water park at Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic Recreation Center (SHARC), sport rental equipment discounts and local golf course discounts.

Sunriver was formerly known as Camp Abbot, a World War II training facility that was converted into a planned community in the late 1960’s. Now, Sunriver is popular amongst outdoor enthusiasts, golfers and is both family- and pet-friendly. Sunriver offers over 35 miles of biking/walking paths accessible right from the front door of the homes offered on the Homes & Village by Marriott International and Village Properties at Sunriver program.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, Village Properties at Sunriver’s properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company’s high standards for regulation, design, safety and amenities.

“We are honored to partner with Homes & Villas by Marriott and are excited to share our beautiful homes with their loyalty members and guests. We look forward to hosting your stay and helping you create memories that last a lifetime,” says Kim Wilson, marketing director for Village Properties at Sunriver.

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted by Village Properties at Sunriver include:

Free aquatic center passes (SHARC, Sunriver Fitness & Aquatics or Obsidian passes)

24/7 support and check-in

High speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Premium bath amenities

Child-friendly items upon request, such as highchairs and travel cribs

Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is the hospitality company’s vacation home rental offering, providing travelers, including members of Marriott Bonvoy, access to more than 16,000 premium and luxury homes located in nearly 240 destinations throughout the North America, Europe, Caribbean and Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and sets the stage for guests’ most treasured travel moments — home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.

Village Properties at Sunriver, LLC is a family-owned business that was founded by Mark and Kate Halvorsen in 1985. Village Properties at Sunriver employs a full-time housekeeping, maintenance and reservationist staff of locals to service our guests and tenants. Quality, service and local knowledge are the foundations of our business, and we look forward to helping you and your group create memories that last a lifetime.

village-properties.com