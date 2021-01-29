Why Should Recruitment Agencies Use An Applicant Tracking System?

In today’s world, recruitment agencies receive a lot of resumes from appliers for multiple jobs posted. Now, recruiters are held responsible for selecting the best applicant as per job requirement. It becomes a hectic task to find the best candidate out of thousands of applicants as it seems impossible to go through every resume in selecting the top right talent for the agency and vice versa.

Here, Applicant Tracking System proves to be extremely beneficial for this whole breath-taking process(i.e. selecting the right candidate for the specific job and right job for the specific applicant).

In this writing piece, you’ll get to know why recruitment agencies must use an applicant tracking system. Let’s get started!

Less time consumption

Transferring CV/resume data into spreadsheets won’t take account of manual struggle as applicant tracking system ease this work by an automated system.

You’ll surf less time when it comes to an automated system in job description posting on various platforms and considering communication through applicants or delegates via emails.

The hiring process in selecting the best ones completes within a short time as compared to manual work. It gives a hand to filter out the irrelevant application as it is found in a survey that about 80-90% received CVs/resumes don’t fulfil the criterion of the job advertised.

Best Candidate selection

In the conventional procedure of finding the superstar talent is based on half failure ratio. Although recruiters are experienced enough to judge the best applicant out there, there’re still chances of failure in the selection procedure.

Recruiters can be biased or follow the gut-feelings, which ultimately leads to good and bad consequences as well.

Business insider suggests that the failure rate increases up to 50% after selecting candidates based on guess or gut feelings. However, relying on Applicant Tracking System will get the recruiter agencies an unbiased algorithm while finding out the right candidate/applicant.

Improvement throughout the procedure

Using the Applicant Tracking System, recruiters receive help in receiving the application, organizing the data and reviewing them efficiently.

Moreover, differentiate the multiple categories -e.g., age, location, skills etc. – is no longer helpful and reliable for handling the procedure from the job posting to interviews.

Optimizing the recruitment cycle helps recruiters throughout the procedure, which is possible only using an Applicant Tracking System. It becomes quite easier and quicker with the reduction of manual work.

Provision of better candidate experience

Applying for the jobs advertised is conventional, every recruitment agency is flooded with CVs by the applicants. Candidate experience can make or break the hiring company as it’s vital in the hiring process.

The applicant tracking system provides a better candidate experience because it adds value in delivering engaging, modern and applicant-friendly hiring process. The more organized process leads to enhancing your company value (any particular company that uses the applicant tracking system).

Advertisement of your employer brand

After delivering professionalism via an Applicant tracking system, recruiters brand reputation will go as high as the sky due to advertisement.

It helps strengthen your employer brand if you tend to provide the best selection process as per modern era requirements. Keeping candidates updated, posting job at various places allows you to have a reputation amongst your competitors.

Not only recruiters hire the most appropriate candidate, but your quality delivered via professionals will also capture the candidates’ attention. All due to the Applicant Tracking System!

Reduction in hiring cost

Hiring a candidate takes time as well as cost- includes the selection process. Any company or organization spends many expenses in recruiting the person from job posting to interview. Using applicant tracking system software will keep you from overhead expenses, whether operating cost or hiring cost.

Reduction in hiring cost is as necessary as to be familiar for the users to improve brand reputation. Cost per hire is minimized using Applicant Tracking System.

Interview scheduling during the hiring procedure

After shortlisting the best candidates, the next step is quite a time taking that is schedule interview for each of them. Making sure that each candidate gets equal opportunity within the allocated time is necessary.

Applicant Tracking System avoids any mishaps regarding interviews and sends automated emails to each& every candidate according to time availability as per HR presence( usually he’s the interviewer in final selection).

Resultantly, the human resource department finds no difficulty in calling candidates individually besides these procedures proceeds by the automated algorithm of Applicant tracking system.

Quality of recruitment improves

Recruiters hire the candidate seems quite appropriate and somewhat. They also claim to have wider experience and a high-judgmental approach to searching for the talented applicant.

Incorporating the Applicant Tracking system into a company gives an additional touch to improve quality of hire irrespective of any biases and gut feeling.

With the use of Applicant Tracking System, recruitment procedure speeds up and let recruiters find out the talented candidates that can be hired by other competitive agencies.

Security of personal biodata

As far as recruitment is concerned, data security is much important. Most people don’t want their personal information revealed to another source or publically. This is what they really care about. That’s why they’re reluctant and hesitant towards this step which may lose your company reputation.

The security system of Applicant Tracking makes any agency win their applicant trust, which helps in searching for the right one for a particular job.