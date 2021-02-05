3 Ways to Reinvigorate Your Social Media, Large Format Printable Materials and Promo Products

Sustainability is a hot topic across all industries right now. Organizations should be aware of their environmental impact and take steps to make their processes more sustainable. When it comes to marketing, you can do lots of things to make your advertising strategies more eco-friendly. Here are three ways to make your marketing more sustainable:

1. Focus on social media marketing

Social media has become a powerful marketing tool. Companies can leverage social platforms to connect with their target audience, increase visibility, and promote their brand to a wider audience. Social media provides a fast and affordable way for modern companies to market their brand and products. Another great benefit of social media marketing is that it is more eco-friendly than traditional marketing tactics. Social media marketing is digital and allows companies to reach a wider audience without printing materials or using disposable resources. This makes it one of the most eco-friendly forms of advertising and marketing. If your goal is to create a sustainable marketing strategy, then you should focus on reaching your audience via social media and other digital platforms.

2. Choose PVC free printing materials

Digital marketing is an efficient and cost-effective way for companies to promote their products and services. However, offline advertising still plays an important role in modern marketing. Printable materials like banners, flyers, and display graphics can have a powerful impact on your audience and engage your customers on a physical level. Fortunately, there are many ways to make your offline marketing more sustainable. For example, you can use large format printable materials that are PVC-free and recyclable and buy eco-friendly paper. Small changes to your offline marketing techniques can make your overall marketing strategy much more sustainable.

3. Offer reusable promo products

Giving away promotional gifts can be an excellent way to connect with your audience and build trust and loyalty with your customers. Promotional products can also be an effective way to promote your brand to a wider audience and boost your company’s visibility. B2B marketing explains how: “Promotional products help customers remember your company and products and is a cheaper form of advertising.” However, promotional gifts can also be extremely wasteful if the item is single-use. Disposable promotional gifts are bad for the environment and your bottom line. For that reason, you must try and choose reusable promotional products that have a long lifespan and can be recycled. You should also offer your customers practical gifts that will be used regularly. Some of the best green promotional products are reusable travel mugs, water bottles, canvas shopping bags, and recycled notebooks.

Conclusion

Launching green marketing campaigns will show customers and clients that you are aware of your environmental impact. This, in turn, should improve your company’s reputation and help you increase sales and revenue. Green marketing techniques can also be more budget-friendly when compared to traditional advertising strategies. Try introducing the above strategies to make your marketing efforts more sustainable and eco-friendly.