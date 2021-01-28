The High Desert Stampede Returns the End of March

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Stampede)

The High Desert Stampede is happening in 2021! This annual ProRodeo Tour stop is going forward the last weekend in March as one of the top 60 rodeos in the country. We are expanding to three nights to give contestants and fans additional opportunities to participate. Let’s rodeo!

The High Desert Stampede Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association (PRCA) ProRodeo Tour kicks off professional rodeo for the entire west coast each year. “Our rodeo is just what our community needs at this time. We’re excited to deliver something that people can look forward to,” said Board Chairman Denis Fast. “We will continue to work closely with local government to develop a safe and practical plan to mitigate any COVID-19 concerns.” More information about the rodeo’s safety plan is available at highdesertstampede.com.

Seven traditional and one rapidly growing event make up each of the three fast-paced performances at the High Desert Stampede. Those events include Bull, Saddle Bronc and Bareback riding, Team and Tie-down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and now Breakaway Roping.

“Our committee has been challenged by local community leaders and other rodeo committees throughout the Northwest to find a way to successfully hold our event so that others may follow,” said Fast. “We’re doing that responsibly and can’t wait for the chutes to open at the end of March.”

Rodeo Tickets go on sale February 1 only at highdesertstampede.com. As part of the safety plan, and in compliance with existing orders and mandates, a limited number of tickets will be allowed on a first come first available basis. Attendees will be asked to wear face coverings and to distance themselves while in attendance. Tickets start at $25 and are expected to sell quickly. See you at the rodeo!

Wanted: Volunteers!

Get Involved! Recruitment Meeting February 9 at General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond, 5-8pm. See you there!

More Info

Camp at the Rodeo

Stay On-Site! Full hook-ups at the fairgrounds RV Park or on-site with dry camping.

Reserve starting February 1.

highdesertstampede.com